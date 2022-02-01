US to announce new ambassador to Ukraine 'shortly': State Dept

The Biden administration will announce the nomination of the next US ambassador to Ukraine in the very near future, US State Department spokesperson New Price said.

Earlier on Monday, administration sources told CNN that President Joe Biden has chosen current US Ambassador to Slovakia, Bridget Brink, to be the country's new ambassador to Ukraine. Biden has not yet nominated Brink given that the administration is waiting on the formal approval from the Ukrainian government.

"I am not in the position to confirm that. As you know, the nominations are emanated from the White house, but the Secretary [of State Anthony Blinken] was asked about it when he was in Kiev the other day and he noted that we expect the nomination to be forthcoming shortly," Price told reporters during a press briefing on Monday.

The position of US ambassador to Ukraine has been vacant since the departure of the previous envoy, Marie Yovanovitch, in May of 2019.

Yovanovitch was removed from her post by former President Donald Trump. The dismissal came at a time when Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was investigating the then-Democratic presidential candidate Biden and his son Hunter Biden over their alleged corrupt practices in Ukraine during the Obama administration. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

