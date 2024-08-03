US to deploy more fighter jets, warships in West Asia

Washington [US], August 3 : The United States will deploy additional fighter jets and Navy ships to West Asia in order to defend Israel, the US Department of Defence said.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh on Friday said that the deployment will be in response to threats from Iran and Iranian-backed militias.

Washington is also taking steps to increase its readiness to deploy more land-based ballistic missile defence, Pentagon said.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin "has ordered additional ballistic missile defence-capable cruisers and destroyers to the US European Command and US Central Command regions," a statement from the US Department of Defence (DOD) read.

The Pentagon is also "taking steps to increase our [US] readiness to deploy additional land-based ballistic missile defence.

The US defence chief has ordered more fighters to West Asia, the Pentagon added.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Singh said on Friday that the commitment for more defence capabilities in the region comes from conversations last night between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"This morning, Secretary of the Defence Lloyd J. Austin III followed up on those conversations with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant," she said.

Austin pledged additional support to Israel during a call with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

"The secretary reiterated ironclad support for Israel's security and informed the minister of additional measures to include ongoing and future defensive force posture changes that the department will take to support the defence of Israel," Pentagon spokesperson Singh said during a briefing.

The move comes as the US anticipates potential retaliation from Iran over the recent killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Tehran and its proxies have vowed revenge for the killing of Haiyeh and a top Hezbollah commander, Fouad Shukur, in Lebanon.

Following the Hamas attacks on Israel in October 2023, the United States pledged to help defend the nation. In April, when Iran and Iranian-backed groups launched strikes at Israel, the United States led a coalition that helped defend the country from armed drones and missiles.

Austin has ordered adjustments to US military posture designed to improve US force protection, increase support for the defence of Israel, and ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies, the Pentagon statement read.

To maintain a carrier strike group presence in West Asia, Austin has ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, currently on deployment in the Central Command area of responsibility.

Austin has ordered additional ballistic missile defence-capable cruisers and destroyers to the US European Command and US Central Command regions, Sabrina Singh said.

"The United States also remains intently focused on de-escalating tensions in the region and pushing for a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal to bring the hostages home and end the war in Gaza," the Pentagon spokesperson said.

As per a White House readout on August 1, US President Biden spoke to Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu and "reaffirmed his commitment to Israel's security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis."

Biden discussed efforts to support Israel's defence against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive US military deployments. Together with this commitment to Israel's defence, the President stressed the importance of ongoing efforts to de-escalate broader tensions in the region, the White House said.

Vice President Harris also joined the call between Biden and Netanyahu.

