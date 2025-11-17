US to designate Venezuela's 'Cartel de los Soles' as Foreign Terrorist Organisation

Washington, DC [US], November 17 : The United States Department of State has announced its intention to designate the Venezuela-based Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO), with the designation set to take effect on November 24.

The move signals Washington's sharp escalation against what it describes as a narco-terrorist network operating under the control of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and senior members of his regime.

According to the State Department, the cartel is led by Maduro and other high-ranking officials of what Washington calls the "illegitimate Maduro regime." US officials say the group has deeply infiltrated and corrupted Venezuela's military, intelligence, legislature and judiciary structures, while providing support to violent criminal organisations across the region.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the announcement, saying in a post that the designation targets a group "headed by the illegitimate Nicolas Maduro" and one that has been responsible for terrorist violence in coordination with other US-designated groups. The State Department said Cartel de los Soles works "by and with" networks such as Tren de Aragua and Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, contributing to drug trafficking into the United States and Europe.

"The United States will continue using all available tools to protect our national security interests and deny funding and resources to narco-terrorists," the State Department said in the statement.

The US Treasury Department describes Cartel de los Soles as a criminal organisation that provides material support to foreign terrorist groups threatening US peace and security, particularly Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel.

The move comes as Washington expands terrorism-related listings across Latin America's major organised crime groups. Eight organisations Tren de Aragua, MS-13, the Sinaloa Cartel, Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), Cartel del Noreste, La Nueva Familia Michoacan, Gulf Cartel and Carteles Unidos, are now grouped with some of the world's most dangerous FTOs. These include al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, ISIS and Yemen's Houthi movement (Ansarallah).

US officials say the designation of Cartel de los Soles aims to cut off the cartel's international financing channels, curb its movements and strengthen cooperation with partners in efforts to counter narcotrafficking and terrorist-linked groups across the Western Hemisphere.

This comes amid the US crackdown on Venezuelan vessels in the Caribbean Sea, after President Donald Trump alleged that Venezuela was trafficking illegal drugs into the United States.

According to CNN, the US has carried out more than 20 strikes on what it claims are drug-tracffking boats linked to Venezuela.

On Sunday, the Pentagon conducted its 21st strike on Venezuelan boats operating in the Caribbean Sea.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics," the US Southern Command said in a post on social media. "Three male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed."

With the latest strike, the total number of people killed in US attacks on alleged drug boats has risen to 83.

CNN noted that Washington has recently strengthened its naval presence in the region, including the deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford, America's largest aircraft carrier. In response, Venezuela has announced a "massive mobilization" of troops, weapons and equipment in the Caribbean, raising concerns over a possible military escalation.

President Donald Trump has said he believes Maduro's days are numbered and that US land strikes on Venezuela are possible.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor