US to impose sanctions on two breakaway Ukraine regions after Putin's independence recognition

US President Joe Biden will soon impose sanctions on two Russia-backed separatist regions in Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would recognize their independence.

This is a key development after Putin on Monday signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin made this announcement during a televised address to Russians.

"We have anticipated a move like this from Russia and are ready to respond immediately. President Biden will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine," US Press Secretary Jen Psaki on said after the address of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"This E.O. will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine. The Departments of State and Treasury will have additional details shortly. We will also soon announce additional measures related to today's blatant violation of Russia's international commitments," the statement added.

The Press Secretary also cleared that these "measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine."

"We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps and on Russia's ongoing escalation along the border with Ukraine," as per the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

