US to monitor China-Russia military drills, says "no imminent concern"

Washington, DC [US], September 10 : The United States will monitor joint military drills by China and Russia in the Sea of Japan and Sea of Okhotsk, but there is "no dramatic, imminent concern," a senior White House official said.

The White House national security spokesman John Kirby said at a press briefing on Monday local time that the United States will watch the naval and air exercises like any other drills.

He noted that China and Russia do not have a long history of working closely together militarily.

"We've been watching this defence relationship grow and deepen over the last couple of years to include the - the exercise of their militaries in both the air, at sea, and even on the ground," Kirby said

"We'll watch it like we watch all exercises, but look, these are two nations that don't have a long history of working well together, certainly not militarily. These are two nations that don't necessarily fully trust one another in the region or around the world," Kirby added in a press briefing.

"I see no reason for us to change our own military posture or deterrent posture as a result of this exercise. This is a long-planned exercise. It's a part of their their regimen. So, we'll watch it and and monitor, but - but there's no - you know, there's no dramatic, imminent concern about it, the US National Security Communications Advisor said.

China's Ministry of National Defence had on Monday announced that drills, codenamed Northern/Interaction-2024, aim to "deepen strategic cooperation between the two sides and strengthen their ability to respond to security threats," state media Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry added that Chinese and Russian naval fleets will conduct their fifth joint maritime patrol in the Pacific Ocean. Furthermore, the Chinese navy will participate in Russia's "Ocean-2024" strategic exercise

China and Russia conducted a joint military exercise in the waters and airspace adjacent to Zhanjiang, located in south China's Guangdong Province in July this year. It included anti-missile exercises, sea strikes and air defence.

Xinhua had reported in July that the Chinese and Russian naval forces carried out on-map military simulation and tactical coordination exercises after the opening ceremony in Zhanjiang.

