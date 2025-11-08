US to skip G20 Summit in South Africa, calls it "disgrace"

Washington DC [US], November 8 : US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that the United States will not be part of the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) summit in South Africa, calling it "a total disgrace."

"Afrikaners (People who are descended from Dutch settlers, and also French and German immigrants) are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"No U.S. Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue," the post also reads. "I look forward to hosting the 2026 G20 in Miami, Florida!"

In May, the White House told federal agencies to stop work with the G20 summit, scheduled for November 22-23. Trump indicated at the time that the US would not participate, The Hill reported.

"We're supposed to have a, I guess a G20 meeting there ... I don't know how we can go unless that situation is taken care of," Trump said. "But it's a genocide that's taking place that you people don't want to write about. But it's a terrible thing that's taking place. And farmers are being killed. They happen to be white."

The president focused on claims that Afrikaners, South Africa's white ethnic minority, have been unfairly targeted. In February, he signed an executive order to put a pause on sending foreign assistance to South Africa, claiming that its government's actions are "fueling disproportionate violence against radically disfavored landowners."

Days before Trump issued the executive order, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on X that he "will NOT attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg."

The Trump administration has also allowed Afrikaners to enter the United States as refugees, claiming the refugees were victims of "racial discrimination." Late last month, the president set the lowest-ever goal for US refugee admissions, allowing a maximum of only 7,500 refugees and dictating that the majority of the slots should be given to white South Africans, as per The Hill.

"What's happening in South Africa fits the textbook definition of why the refugee program was created ... race based persecution," White House's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller told reporters in May.

Later that month, Trump met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office and showed a video to back the American president's claims of genocide against white South Africans, The Hill reported.

