US top diplomat Donald Lu embarks on 7-day visit to India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal

Washington DC [US], December 3 : Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will travel to India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal from December 3 to December 10, US state department said in an official release on Tuesday.

His trip will strengthen cooperation with key partners in South Asia to promote regional prosperity and security.

In New Delhi, India, Assistant Secretary Lu will support US-India collaboration in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. He will join Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink to lead US participation in the US-India East Asia Consultations,

According to US state department, the Consultations, along with separate meetings with senior Indian officials, will provide an opportunity to exchange perspectives on global and regional issues.

On December 5, Assistant Secretary Lu will travel to Colombo, Sri Lanka, to advance US-Sri Lankan joint efforts to promote sustainable economic growth, combat corruption, and strengthen people-to-people ties. USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator Anjali Kaur and Department of the Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary Robert Kaproth will join the Assistant Secretary to meet with senior government officials from Sri Lanka's new administration and representatives from civil society.

Discussions will deepen ties with the new government, support its efforts to combat corruption, and explore how the United States can support Sri Lanka's governance and economic reform agenda through tailored technical assistance, capacity building, and development programs.

Assistant Secretary Lu will conclude his trip in Kathmandu, Nepal, meeting with senior leaders to advance cooperation on environmental protection, women's empowerment, and sustainable development. He will meet with youth leaders to gain insights into their vision for the future of US.-Nepal relations.

Additionally, discussions will emphasize the importance of cultural preservation, recognizing Nepal's rich heritage as a cornerstone of its identity and a key driver of its tourism and economy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor