US troops seized 17 crates with millions of dollars during Saddam Hussein's arrest: Interpreter

The American military unit responsible for arresting former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein removed from the house he was hiding in at least 17 boxes containing millions of dollars, an Iraqi interpreter who worked with the American military at the time told Sputnik.

"There was a cattle shed 300 meters [980 feet] across from the room where the president lived. This is based on the words of a soldier, since I was forbidden to approach the shed because of the increased security measures. He said that 17 huge crates were found in the cattle shed, they were gigantic and they contained dollars - an estimated several million. There were also gold bars and jewelry, but in a separate box next to Hussein," the interpreter, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

The crates were taken away in an unknown direction by the unit that stormed Hussein's house, and the Iraqis did not know where they were taken, nor the exact amount, nor where all the money finally ended up, according to the interpreter.

The only thing known is that there were more than 17 crates, and one of them could fit up to 9 million dollars, the interpreter noted.

Thursday, December 30, marks the 15th anniversary of the execution of Hussein after the US invasion of Iraq using a fabricated claim that the country was hiding weapons of mass destruction. The former Iraqi leader was captured on December 13, 2003, in what the Pentagon claimed was a vertical tunnel under a farmhouse where he was hiding. This was also fabricated, the interpreter said. (ANI/Sputnik)

