US: Trump to meet Israel PM Netanyahu in Florida this week

Washington, DC [US], July 24 : Former President Donald Trump will be meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday morning.

Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday about his departure to the United States and asserted that Israel remains committed to its alliance with America regardless of the outcome of the presidential election.

Former President Trump recalled the signing of the historic Abraham Accords and said that he will again bring peace and stability to the region.

Trump on Tuesday confirmed his meeting and took to X, "Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. During my first term, we had Peace and Stability in the Region, even signing the historic Abraham Accords - And we will have it again. Just as I have said in discussions with President Zelensky and other World Leaders in recent weeks, my peace through agenda will demonstrate to the World that these horrible, deadly Wars, and violent Conflicts must end. Millions are dying, and Kamala Harris is in no way capable of stopping it."

Earlier on Monday, Netanyahu posted on X, thanking President Joe Biden for what he did for Israel during the war.

"As I departed for the United States, I thanked President Biden for the many things he did for the State of Israel during the war and his years as President, Vice President, and Senator. I look forward to my important meeting with the President," he stated.

Netanyahu further said, "I am leaving for the US at a time when Israel is fighting on seven fronts and when there is great political uncertainty in Washington. I will address for the fourth time both houses of Congress as a PM of Israel. I will seek to anchor the bipartisan support that is important for Israel."

Netanyahu added, "I will tell my friends on both sides of the aisle that regardless of who the American people choose as their next President, Israel remains America's indispensable and strong ally in the Middle East.

Praising American President Joe Biden, Netanyahu added, "This will be an opportunity to thank him for the things he did for Israel in the war and during his long and distinguished career in public service as Senator, as Vice President and as President. It will also be an opportunity to discuss with him how to advance in the critical months ahead..."

Notably, US President Joe Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee to become the next president.

Harris, however, has to secure the support of enough delegates of the Democratic Party to replace Biden.

