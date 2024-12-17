US: Two killed, six injured in Wisconsin school shooting; juvenile shooter also dead

Wisconsin [US], December 17 : As many as two people were killed and six others sustained injuries in a shooting incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin on Monday, CNN reported citing officials.

The juvenile shooting suspect was also found dead at the scene, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said. The suspect appears to be a student at the school, he added.

At least seven people were taken to area hospitals after the shooting at a Madison, Wisconsin, school on Monday, according to fire chief Chris Carbon.

The fire department was dispatched to the school at around 10:57 am (local time), he said at a news conference. They responded with five engine companies, four ladder companies and 15 ambulances, as reported by CNN.

"Six other people were injured, two students are now in critical condition in the hospital, and these injuries are considered life-threatening injuries," Barnes said. "Four students are also at other area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries."

Four people were taken to St. Mary's Hospital by the first responders and three others were taken to University of Wisconsin hospitals, Carbon said.

Medics with the police department were conducting training about three miles away when they were called to the school, Barnes said. "They left the training center immediately and came down here and doing in real time what they were actually practicing for," he added.

"Prayers Requested! Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS. We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able. Please pray for our Challenger Family," the Abundant Life Christian School said in a Facebook post.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway mourned the incident, saying, "This is an incredibly sad day for our community."

Stating that there's no danger to the community at this time, Rhodes-Conway said the "entire community has been impacted by this tragic incident."

The Madison Mayor further stressed the need to take better steps to prevent gun violence.

"I am on record that I think we need to do better in our country and our community to prevent gun violence. And I hoped that this day would never come in Madison," she said Monday at a press briefing. "It is not something that any mayor, any fire chief, any police chief, any person in public office ever wants to have to deal with," she said as quoted by CNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor