US: Two people killed, eight others injured in shooting outside grocery store in Arkansas

Arkansas [US], June 22 : Two people were killed and eight others were injured in a mass shooting outside a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, on Friday (local time), CBS News reported, citing state police.

One law enforcement officer was among those injured and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the police.

Arkansas State Police responded to the Mad Butcher grocery store at 11:30 am (local time) on Friday. Police said that the shooter was critically injured and taken into custody, CBS News reported.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that she has been briefed regarding the shooting in Fordyce and is in constant touch with police at the site of the incident.

In a post on X, Sanders stated, "I have been briefed on the tragic shooting in Fordyce, and I'm in constant contact with State Police at the scene. I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives. My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this horrific incident."

Last week, at least eight people, including two children sustained bullet injuries in an attack at a recreation area in Michigan, US. The suspect behind the attack was later found dead at a nearby home, CNN reported citing officials.

The incident happened at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that the suspect was found dead at a nearby home. The victims who sustained injuries in the attack were transported to multiple hospitals with "varying kinds of injuries," Bouchard said during a Saturday evening news conference.

The Oakland County Sheriff said nine, "maybe 10" victims were injured in the shooting at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills and transported to multiple hospitals with "varying kinds of injuries."

The sheriff couldn't confirm anything on the extent of the injuries, but said was aware that at least one person was out of surgery and "did well," as reported by CNN. Michael Bouchard said one of the victims was eight years old, but he could not speak on the age of the other victims.

