US-UK coalition conducts new strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah: Report

Sanaa, Feb 14 The US and UK have launched new strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen's province of Hodeidah, on the Red Sea, a Houthi-run media outlet reported.

The strikes on Tuesday hit the coastal district of Alluheyah in the northwestern part of the province, al-Masirah TV reported without providing further details.

The coalition, tasked to protect the merchant shipping in the Red Sea, has not commented yet on the new alleged strikes, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Monday, the Houthis said in a statement that they were behind the attack on a US-managed commercial bulk Star Iris in the southern part of the Red Sea, near the Strait of Bab al-Mandab.

UK Maritime Trade Operations, a security observatory agency, reported Monday that the Star Iris vessel was targeted by two missiles, causing "minor damage to the ship and no injuries among its crew".

Houthis said they will continue attacking Israeli, US and British ships from sailing in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, in what Houthis said in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Houthis have escalated attacks on Israel-linked shipping since mid-November last year, demanding Israel stop killing and displacing Palestinian people.

