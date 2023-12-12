US Under Secretary Brian Nelson to travel to New Delhi, Mumbai

Washington, DC [US], December 12 : US Under Secretary of Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson will travel to New Delhi and Mumbai from December 11-15 to continue working with important partners and allies on combating illicit finance, anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) issues, as per a release issued by the US Department of Treasury.

In Delhi, the Under Secretary will meet government officials to discuss the Treasury's commitment to working with India to further secure the international financial system from abuse by illicit actors.

He will discuss opportunities to work together to cut off sanctions evasion and address terrorist financing, including disrupting the ability of terrorist groups to leverage the international financial system to raise and move funds.

The Under Secretary will also chair a meeting of the re-established US-India AML/CFT Working Group, where participants will discuss virtual assets, sanctions implementation, financial inclusion, and beneficial ownership implementation, as per the release.

Ahead of the launch of the US beneficial ownership registry on January 1, Under Secretary Nelson will seek insights from Indian counterparts on their experiences over the past six years launching and operating their domestic registry.

In Mumbai, Under Secretary Nelson will meet with the private sector to discuss the Treasury's continued work to enforce sanctions on Russia for its brutal war against Ukraine as well as the price cap on Russian oil.

He will also solicit their perspectives on managing illicit finance risks and their experience in implementing India's beneficial ownership laws, the release said.

Recently, amid the growing challenges in the field of cybersecurity, a joint workshop was convened under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), said the US embassy in India in an official press statement.

During the workshop, representatives from the United States, India, and Taiwan met on December 11-12 to deepen operational expertise and share best practises on cybersecurity issues.

The event has been co-hosted by the US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, Taiwan's Representative to India Baushuan Ger, former National Cyber Security Coordinator of India Lt. Gen Rajesh Pant, and the United Service Institution of India, which represented the first in-person GCTF programme held in India under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF).

Ambassador Eric Garcetti said, "The United States is committed to working closely with partners like India and Taiwan to enhance cybersecurity and protect our shared interests in the digital space. When we connect, protect, and detect with technology, instead of fearing what it can do to divide or oppress us, we can take full advantage of the nearly limitless potential that these advances will bring."

