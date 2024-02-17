US Under Secy of State Allen to visit Mumbai; will hold talks on boosting women's participation in formal economic sector

Washington, DC [US], February 17 : US Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Elizabeth Marie Allen is expected to visit Mumbai between February 12 to 22 and will hold talks focusing on increasing women's participation in the formal economic sector.

During her visit, the US government-funded program alumni will support the US strategic and sustained collaboration with the US-Indian diaspora, corporations, academia, and the business sector to advance women's economic empowerment, the US Department of State said in an official release.

Liz Allen will also hold discussions with business leaders. She is also expected to participate in a panel discussion at the University of Mumbai.

"Her participation in a panel discussion at the University of Mumbai will shed light on the dynamic U.S.-India partnership, exploring how bilateral cooperation can yield substantial benefits for both nations and the wider region in the coming decade," the release stated.

Liz Allen will be travelling to Jordan, Sri Lanka and India from February 12 to 22, as per the release. Her visit highlights the unwavering commitment to reinforcing and expanding partnerships and alliances.

"The trip highlights the core of U.S. foreign policy and public diplomacy initiatives: fostering freedom of expression, economic empowerment, and global collaboration," it added.

During her Jordan visit, Under Secretary Allen engaged with alumni of US public diplomacy programs and civil society leaders, gaining valuable insights into regional perspectives.

She further explored the transformative impact of English language programs on Jordanian youth, which equip them with essential skills for the labour market.

"She also met with State Department public affairs professionals and Government of Jordan officials to discuss integrated, innovative strategic communications as a tool of national security," the release said.

After concluding her Jordan visit, Allen will visit Colombo, Sri Lanka to reaffirm US support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery and to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Her agenda for Sri Lanka's visit includes fostering dialogue on freedom of expression and democratic values with diverse groups of stakeholders, including journalists, civil society members, government officials, and the Embassy's Youth Forum.

"Her engagements with the Sri Lanka Press Institute, U.S. public diplomacy program alumni, and local content creators will emphasize the critical role of preserving diverse voices for a stable and inclusive Sri Lanka," it stated.

Additionally, she will meet with representatives from Sri Lanka's multifaith community to underscore the importance of societal inclusivity.

