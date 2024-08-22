US Under Secy Uzra Zeya meets Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in New York

New York [US], August 22 : In a significant gesture of international support, Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, met with His Holiness the XIV Dalai Lama in New York City on Wednesday.

The meeting underscores the United States' ongoing commitment to the Tibetan cause amidst continued human rights concerns in the region.

Under Secretary Zeya was accompanied by Kelly Razzouk, Special Assistant to the President and National Security Council Senior Director for Democracy and Human Rights.

The audience with the Dalai Lama was marked by a reaffirmation of the U.S. government's steadfast support for the Tibetan community.

In a social media post on platform X, Zeya expressed her honour in meeting with the Dalai Lama, calling him "a global figure for compassion and nonviolence."

She conveyed President Joe Biden's greetings, extending wishes for His Holiness's smooth recovery and emphasising the United States' unwavering commitment to Tibetan human rights and cultural preservation.

During the meeting, Under Secretary Zeya highlighted the United States' dedication to advancing the rights of Tibetans and preserving their unique historical, linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage.

She praised the Dalai Lama's lifelong dedication to promoting nonviolence and compassion.

Discussions also focused on the ongoing efforts by the United States to address human rights abuses in Tibet and the importance of resuming dialogue between the People's Republic of China (PRC) and representatives of the Dalai Lama.

This meeting comes at a crucial time as global attention on Tibet and its challenges continues to grow.

The US government's engagement with the Dalai Lama signals a clear message of support for the Tibetan people and their struggle to maintain their cultural and religious identity in the face of adversity.

