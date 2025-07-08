US urges dialogue after China launches new Taiwan Strait flight route, stirs up tensions

Washington, DC [US], July 8 : Following Beijing's announcement of the opening of another civilian air route near the unofficial median line of the Taiwan Strait, which evoked strong protests from Taipei, the United States has urged China and Taiwan to resolve their flight route disputes through dialogue.

The US State Department has urged China and Taiwan to engage in dialogue to resolve flight route disputes across the Taiwan Strait, following Beijing's announcement of its unilateral decision to launch the W121 flight route over the weekend.

A US State Department spokesperson said that the United States expected cross-Taiwan Strait differences to be resolved "by peaceful means, free from coercion, in a manner acceptable to the people on both sides of the Strait," Taiwan's Central News Agency reported

The spokesperson stated that the US stance on cross-strait disputes was consistent.

"Issues related to civil aviation and safety in the Taiwan Strait should be decided through dialogue between both sides," the spokesperson said, according to a report in Focus Taiwan.

The development comes ahead of Han Kuang, Taiwan's largest military exercise, which simulates war with China and is scheduled to begin on July 9.

China on Sunday said it would open the northwest-to-southeast W121 route connecting Dongshan in Zhejiang province to the north-south M503 flight route.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council stated on Sunday that Beijing's move not only undermines the prior cross-strait consensus and public opinion in Taiwan but also significantly destabilises air safety in the Taiwan Strait and the surrounding Asia-Pacific region.

Under International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations, any route adjustments must involve coordination with all affected airspace authorities, coordination that Taiwan says did not occur.

The W121 link extends the controversial M503 route, originally established in 2015 and previously rerouted following bilateral talks, to a point dangerously close to Taiwan's airspace. The M503 route cuts through overlapping air defence identification zones claimed by Taiwan and China.

Despite a prior westward shift in 2015 to appease Taiwanese concerns, China reversed course in February 2024, pushing the corridor eastward toward the median line.

The addition of W121, following W122 and W123, echoes China's pattern of asserting control over international airspace without formal negotiation, raising alarm about Beijing's strategic intentions, Focus Taiwan reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor