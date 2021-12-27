US uses human rights issues to further its political strategy, claims China group

The United States has resorted to the politicization of human rights to maintain its political interests and global hegemony, a Chinese rights organization said on Monday and added that Washington's attitude hinges on the extent to which human rights can serve its political strategy.

The behaviour of the US has eroded the foundation that underlies the global human rights governance, threatened the international development of human rights cause, and generated destructive consequences, said the China Society for Human Rights Studies (CSHRS).

The CSHRS report said the historical trajectory of America's attitude toward human rights indicates that it has always viewed human rights as a tool for political struggle, both when it snubbed and rejected the subject in the early stage and when it wielded the baton of human rights around later, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Its attitude hinges on to what extent human rights can serve its political strategy," the report added.

Further targeting the US political system, China's human rights report further said that the consequences of US politicization of human rights have made people realize, that the non-politicization of human rights is the foundation and precondition for smooth global governance of human rights.

The ties between the two countries have not been on the best of terms since US President Joe Biden assumed office in January this year. Both sides have clashed over a slew of issues including trade, security and most prominently, matters concerning human rights.

This report by the Chinese rights group comes days after Biden signed the "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" that bans importing of goods into the US made with forced labour in Xinjiang province.

Last week, Beijing's ambassador to the US, Qin Gang had said China is not the former Soviet Union and will not lose if there is a new cold war.

While speaking with chief editors and senior correspondents of major American media outlets last week, Gang said, "If people really want to launch a Cold War against China, I can say that China won't be the loser."

Gang noted that the "US is not the US 30 years ago" and Beijing's interests are closely intertwined with Washington. These remarks were made during a press conference on Monday and published by the Chinese embassy on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

