US Vice President JD Vance departs Jaipur, concludes cultural and strategic India tour

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 24 : United States Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance and their children Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, departed from Jaipur International Airport on Thursday, wrapping up a four-day official visit to India that combined cultural appreciation with high-level diplomatic engagements.

The departure from Jaipur marked the final chapter in a journey that saw the Vance family explore key heritage sites and engage with Indian leaders across multiple cities. A day earlier, they visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. Sharing his experience on social media platform X, Vice President Vance posted, "Today I visited the Taj Mahal with Usha and the kids. It's a beautiful historic site, and I'm grateful for the warm welcome we received there."

The Vance family was welcomed at Agra's Technical Airport by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. To honor the visit, Agra was festooned with vibrant rangolis, sand art, floral installations, and flags from both nations. Hoardings and welcome banners reflected the cultural warmth and growing diplomatic closeness between India and the United States.

For security, the 12-kilometre route from the airport to the Taj Mahal via Shilpgram was secured under a comprehensive protection plan. US security personnel, who arrived three days earlier, coordinated with Indian counterparts to declare the route a zero-traffic zone during the Vice President's movement.

The Taj Mahal visit was part of a wider itinerary that included stops at New Delhi's Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple, Jaipur's Amber Fort, and the Central Cottage Industries Emporium - showcasing a harmonious blend of cultural diplomacy and family exploration.

On Tuesday, in Jaipur, Vance defended US President Donald Trump's trade policy, saying, "Critics have attacked my president, President Trump, for starting a trade war in an effort to bring back the jobs of the past, but nothing could be further from the truth." He emphasized the administration's goal to reshape global trade alongside India, "so that America, with friends like India, can build a future worth having for all of our people together."

Vance also announced the formal finalization of the Terms of Reference for a future India-US trade agreement, aimed at more than doubling bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by the end of the decade.

"When President Trump and Prime Minister Modi announced in February that our countries aim to more than double our bilateral trade... I know that both of them meant it," he said. The proposed agreement will focus on job creation, resilient supply chains, and economic prosperity.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Vice President Vance and his family at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi.

Vance praised India's role as the upcoming host of the QUAD summit, describing it as "fitting," and noted that the US conducts more joint military exercises with India than with any other country.

Vance on Tuesday also condemned the killing of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in a terror attack. In a post on X, Vance expressed solidarity with the victims and their families.

"Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack," the US Vice President said.

US President Donald Trump also condemned the incident and said that America stands with India against terrorism.

"Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!," Trump said.

