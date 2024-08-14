US: Vigil held in Atlanta to protest violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Atlanta (Georgia) [US], August 14 : Over 750 protesters gathered for a demonstration on Tuesday organised in Atlanta by the Hindu community and its supporters to highlight the atrocities being committed against minorities in Bangladesh after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government there.

The evening vigil began with an address from Congressman Shawn Still, who expressed solidarity with the Hindu community and called on the US government and State Department to intervene in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and well-being of minority populations. He emphasized the need for lawmakers to condemn the ongoing violence in Bangladesh, which includes killings, assaults, and the destruction of property.

Local Atlanta representative Sheikh Rahman also expressed support for the Hindu community and pledged to work towards addressing the violence through outreach to the Bangladeshi government.

Demonstrators carried banners, placards, and both American and Indian flags while chanting slogans such as "Hindu lives matter" and "United Nations, wake up." The protest took place under police supervision on the pavement facing Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.

The protest was organised by Dhiru Shah, Amitabh Sharma and Rajeev Menon, with support from various associations and individuals. Organizers stressed the importance of global Hindu unity in preventing similar acts of violence from spreading to other regions.,

The protesters raised slogans against the ongoing atrocities targeting minority communities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus and demanded justice from the interim government in Dhaka led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus as well the international community including action from Atlanta.

Earlier on August 11, thousands of Canadians staged a protest across downtown Toronto to stand in solidarity against the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Canadians of Hindu, Christian, Buddhist and Jewish origin gathered in Downtown Toronto. People in the protest held in Downtown Toronto were seen chanting, "We want justice - Bangladesh Bangladesh".The protesters urged the Canadian Government to press the Dhaka Government to protect Hindus in Bangladesh.

