US visa restrictions won't hold back ties with Central America: China

Beijing, Oct 21 Weaponising visas will not scare off the sober-minded, nor will it hold back the flourishing ties between China and Central American countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on US announcement of visa restrictions on citizens of Central American nations as well as their immediate family members who engage in cooperation with the Communist Party of China and "undermine the rule of law in Central America."

Noting China has lodged solemn representations to the United States over the visa restrictions, Guo said the United States, under the guise of "rule of law," is carrying out illegal actions by imposing unilateral sanctions to politically suppress and economically coerce regional countries and individuals.

He said the US inflammatory finger-pointing at Central American countries' exchanges and cooperation with China is entirely groundless and shows its complete lack of respect for Central American countries.

This once again reflects how the US is accustomed to bullying others and also reveals relevant politician's deep-seated arrogance and bias, Guo said.

China will always be a good friend and partner to Central American countries, and will work with them to promote development and revitalization, and jointly build a China-Latin America community with a shared future, Guo added.

In June, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had announced that "several" unnamed Central American government officials would face visa restrictions due to their links to Cuba's medical mission programmes.

The officials were connected to those programmes that include elements of forced labour and the exploitation of Cuban workers, according to Rubio. "These steps promote accountability for those who support and perpetuate these exploitative practices," he said in a statement.

For decades, Havana has denied such accusations. The restrictions also applied to the family members of these officials.

