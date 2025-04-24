US Visa Waiver Program: Can Indian Passport Holders Enter the US Without Visa? Citizens of 41 Countries Get Free Entry

Citizens from 41 countries can travel without a visa and stay for 90 days according to the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This program will facilitate tourism and provide a smooth business travel to people who visit the US for business purposes. The travellers should meet the specific requirement. If they meet all the requirements, they will not need embassy appointments or visa interviews. Under this new program, activities like tourism, vacations, medical treatment, visiting friends or relatives, attending scientific, educational, professional, or business conventions, participating in short-term unpaid training, and negotiating business contracts are allowed. Apart from these activities, if your visit pertains to amateur participation in musical, sports, or similar events or contests, and if there is no payment is involved, then it is permitted, along with enrollment in short recreational courses that do not offer academic credit.

The Key Requirements For VWP Travellers Include:

Hold a valid electronic passport (e-passport), which must include a digital chip storing biometric information.

Obtain an approved ESTA: VWP travellers must use the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA). Applications should be submitted at least 72 hours prior to departure.

Plan to stay for 90 days or less: The visit must be for tourist, business, or transportation objectives.

Have a ticket for return or further travel: Passengers must indicate that they intend to leave the United States within 90 days. Travellers should not have a criminal record, should not have previously overstayed their visas, or should not have visited a country after a specific date.

Is India Part Of This Program?

No, India is not part of this new US Visa Waiver Program. Indian Passport holders are required to apply for a visa and complete the whole application process even for a short trip to the United States.

Countries Part Of the US Visa Waiver Program:

United Kingdom, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium Brunei, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Romania, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Taiwan.

Even if you are a citizen of one of the 41 VWP nations, you are not automatically eligible for entrance into the United States. You must apply for an ESTA. This online screening system is managed by US Customs and Border Protection and evaluates eligibility to enter under the VWP.