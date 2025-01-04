US voices hope for South Korea to work towards 'stable path' ahead

Washington, Jan 4 A White House official expressed the United States' hope for South Korea to work toward a "stable path" forward, and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the bilateral alliance and ensuring the allies' readiness to respond to "any external provocations or threats."

National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby made the remarks on Friday after Seoul's anti-corruption agency suspended its attempt to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law attempt following a major standoff between investigators and presidential security staff.

"Number one, we look to the ROK government, the National Assembly and, of course, the Korean people to work together toward a stable path forward," Kirby said in an online press briefing. ROK is short for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea

"Number two, we are committed to working closely with the ROK government, including the acting president, to advance mutual interest in our shared values, and we would note and appreciate the focus that acting President Choi has placed on maintaining national stability," he added.

Kirby also said that the US expects the Korean government to proceed in adherence with the processes set forth in the Constitution, while reaffirming Washington will maintain open lines of communication "at all levels" with the Seoul government, Yonhap news agency reported.

Moreover, he reaffirmed the US' commitment to the alliance with South Korea remains "ironclad."

"I know that's a word we say a lot, but when it comes to South Korea, we mean it. It's ironclad," he said. "We are going to continue to stand with the ROK and the Korean people."

Apparently mindful of concerns that Pyongyang could take advantage of the political turmoil in Seoul, Kirby stressed the US' commitment to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

"We are going to stay committed to making sure that our defence posture, mutual defence posture remains strong and ready to respond to any external provocations or threats," he said.

In a separate press briefing, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said that the ongoing political turmoil in South Korea would not affect the bilateral alliance.

"There's no change to the US-ROK alliance when it comes to our mil-to-mil cooperation," she said. "When it comes to the domestic issues and forces happening in the Republic of Korea, obviously it's something that we're gonna monitor."

She expressed confidence that military cooperation between Seoul and Washington remains "strong" and will continue on beyond the current US administration as well.

Asked about the possibility of any change in the 28,500-strong US Forces Korea in the future, Singh dismissed it.

"I think the short answer is no. We have an ironclad commitment with the ROK when it comes to our mil-to-mil cooperation," she said.

"Those channels and those lines of communication are still good. The ROK is a valued partner of the United States when it comes to our presence in the Indo-Pacific. So, I'm not anticipating any changes."

South Korea has been thrust into political turmoil in the wake of Yoon's short-lived martial law declaration on December 3 and his subsequent impeachment on December 14.

