US warns Israel to boost Gaza aid in 30 days or face suspension of military support

Washington [US], October 16 : The United States has warned Israel to take immediate steps to improve humanitarian aid access in Gaza within a month or face potential restrictions including suspension of military support, The Washington Post reported.

This marks the most significant pressure Washington has placed on Israel since its war with Hamas began a year ago. The urgency behind the message highlights growing concerns about the humanitarian toll in Gaza and signals a shift in the US approach to the situation, The Washington Post reported.

US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller elaborated on this in a statement: "We have not seen sufficient results over the past few weeks, continue to have concerns which are why they laid out the changes that we want to see happen, in this letter."

According to Miller, the letter, which was sent by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday, clearly outlined the changes the US expects to see from Israel. Miller continued, "The letter is quite clear that we want to see changes immediately. In fact, the secretary sent that letter on Sunday," reported The Washington Post.

As part of the effort to ease the crisis, some aid has already begun to move through, but Miller stressed that the US is not looking to wait for long-term solutions. "We did see humanitarian assistance go in through, yesterday, and we very much want to see changes, not wait for 30 days, but happen immediately," Miller emphasised. The humanitarian situation in Gaza has drawn international attention, and the US now appears to be increasing pressure on Israel to act swiftly.

While some of the proposed changes require time due to complex negotiations, such as those involving "dual-use items" that have both civilian and military applications, the US is clear that other adjustments must happen immediately.

Miller stated, "Now, we recognise that some things, like, for example, the letter call for agreements on what actually would be dual-use items. That's not something that can happen overnight that requires a negotiation. Some things take a little bit longer, but there are changes that we want to see implemented immediately."

The letter from Blinken, addressed to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant represents an implicit warning that the United States could curtail or halt those shipments if Israel does not ensure that desperate Gazans can access food, medicine and other necessities, The Washington Post said.

This clear message from the US underscores the need for prompt action, despite the complexity of certain issues. Israel has been called upon to respond swiftly to the humanitarian needs of Gaza, with the US pushing for immediate and meaningful improvements.

