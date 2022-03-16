US warns of 'consequences' of possible biological weapons use by Russia in Ukraine

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Wednesday spoke with General Nikolay Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council and warned Moscow of consequences of "any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine", the White House said.

Sullivan in a telephone call to Patrushev said that if Russia was serious about diplomacy, then it should stop attacking Ukrainian cities and towns, the White House said in a statement.

"Mr. Sullivan warned General Patrushev about the consequences and implications of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine," the White House statement read.

He reiterated the United States' firm and clear opposition to Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified invasion" of Ukraine. According to the statement, Sullivan clearly laid out the United States' commitment to continue imposing costs on Russia, to support the defence of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to reinforce NATO's eastern flank, in continued full coordination with its Allies and partners.

Russia had started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation was only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population was not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

( With inputs from ANI )

