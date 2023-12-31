US warship shot down three Houthi boats after attempted Hijack in Red Sea

Washington, DC [US], December 31 : The Iranian-backed Houthis attacked a merchant vessel, MAERSK HANGZHOU and US Navy helicopters in the southern Red Sea on Sunday and attempted to board the vessel, US Central Command said.

Four boats of Houthi group attacked merchant vessel by firing at crew members in the MAERSK HANGZHOU and got within 20 meters of the vessel, and attempted to board the vessel.

Taking swift action against the Houthi attackers, security teams boarded the vessel and returned fire on them and US helicopters responded to the distress call of the vessel.

In a social media post on X, US Central Command said, "Iranian-backed Houthi small boats attack merchant vessel and U.S. Navy helicopters in Southern Red Sea On Dec. 31 at 6:30am (Sanaa time) the container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU issued a second distress call in less than 24 hours reporting being under attack by four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats. The small boats, originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, fired crew served and small arms weapons at the MAERSK HANGZHOU, getting to within 20 meters of the vessel, and attempted to board the vessel."

It added, "A contract embarked security team on the MAERSK HANZGHOU returned fire. U.S. helicopters from the USS EISENHOWER (CVN 69) and GRAVELY (DDG 107) responded to the distress call and in the process of issuing verbal calls to the small boats, the small boats fired upon the U.S. helicopters with crew served weapons and small arms."

It also shared that the US Navy helicopters sank three of the four small boats, and killed the crew.

The post added, "The U.S. Navy helicopters returned fire in self-defense, sinking three of the four small boats, and killing the crews. The fourth boat fled the area. There was no damage to U.S. personnel or equipment."

Earlier, US shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles in response to a Houthi attack on a merchant vessel, the US Central Command stated.

The US military shot down two missiles on Sunday morning, the container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU reported, adding that the vessel was struck by a missile while transiting the Southern Red Sea.

"USS GRAVELY shoots down two anti-ship ballistic missiles while responding to Houthi attack on merchant vessel. Today at approximately 8:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), the container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU reported that they were struck by a missile while transiting the Southern Red Sea," the 7US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated in a post shared on X.

The USS Laboon, a guided-missile destroyer, and F-18 fighter jets from the Eisenhower carrier strike group are in the southern Red Sea as part of a US-led coalition meant to protect shipping lanes from attack by the Houthis in the key Bab el-Mandeb strait, according to The Times of Israel.

The report noted that this was the 23rd attack by the Houthis on international shipping since November 19.

In response, the USS GRAVELY shot down the two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen directed at their merchant vessels, the report stated.

"While responding, the USS GRAVELY shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the ships. This is the 23rd illegal attack by the Houthis on international shipping since Nov. 19," the CENTCOM posted.

The US military informed that the vessel was seaworthy and no one was injured in the shooting down incident.

"The Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned/operated container ship requested assistance, and the USS GRAVELY (DDG 107) and USS LABOON (DDG 58) responded to the ship. The vessel is reportedly seaworthy and there are no reported injuries," the CENTCOM posted.

This marked the second time that the US shot down Houthi anti-ship missiles in a week, according to the report.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the US shot down twelve attack drones and five missiles, which it claimed were launched by the Iran-backed Houthis.

There was no damage to ships in the area or injuries reported, the US Central Command stated.

