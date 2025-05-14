US welcomes India-Pakistan "ceasefire," commends both nations for choosing peace

Washington DC [US], May 14 : Following the recent cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, the US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott emphasised the importance of direct communication between both countries.

He also commended India and Pakistan for choosing the path of peace.

On being asked if the US received any assurance or commitment during their talks with Pakistan, whether Pakistan will dismantle its terror infrastructure or no longer support terror groups in the country, Pigott while addressing the press briefing on Tuesday said, "I can only reiterate that we welcome the ceasefire reached between India and Pakistan this weekend. We commend both Prime Ministers for choosing the path of peace. We also want to encourage direct communication between the parties."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, while participating in the US-Saudi Investment Forum, took credit for the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Trump said that he used trade to a large extent to reach the agreement.

"Just days ago, my administration brokered a historic cease-fire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan, and I used trade to a large extent to do it. I said, fellas, come on, let's make a deal, let's do some trading, let's not trade nuclear missiles, let's trade the things that you make so beautifully, and they both have very powerful leaders, very strong leaders, smart leaders, and it all stopped," he said.

Trump further hoped that the cessation of hostilities remain and credited US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President JD Vance for it.

"Hopefully ,it will remain that way but it all stopped. I was very proud of Marco Rubio and all of the people that worked so hard. Marco, what a great job you did on that. Thank you, JD Vance," he said.

Trump offered that both sides, India and Pakistan have a 'nice dinner' together as a mark of them getting back together.

"The whole group worked with you but there's a great job. They are actually getting along. Maybe we can even get them together a little bit, where they go out and have a nice dinner together. Wouldn't that be nice? We've come a long way," he said.

Trump added that millions could have died in the conflict that 'started off small'.

"Millions of people could have died from that conflict that started off small and was getting bigger and bigger by the day," he said.

