US woman pleads guilty to running high-end prostitution ring

New Delhi, Sep 29 A US woman has pleaded guilty to running a high-end prostitution ring in the greater Boston area and Washington suburbs, serving politicians, military officers, lawyers, and corporate executives.

Han Lee, 42, appeared in Boston federal court on Friday, admitting to charges of conspiracy to "persuade, induce, and entice" predominantly Asian women to travel to Massachusetts and Virginia for prostitution. She also pleaded guilty to money laundering charges, according to prosecutors.

Lee was arrested in November 2022 alongside Junmyung Lee, 31, and James Lee, 69. The trio was indicted by a federal grand jury in February, accused of operating the prostitution network.

Facing up to 25 years in prison, Han Lee is scheduled for sentencing in December. She admitted to running the illegal operation but denied forcing any women into sex work.

Prosecutors said Lee’s operation, active since at least July 2020, involved multiple brothels in Cambridge and Watertown, Massachusetts, and Fairfax and Tysons, Virginia. The network recruited women, primarily Asian, and facilitated their travel and lodging in the brothels, encouraging their participation.

To maintain discretion, Lee and her alleged co-conspirators established strict house rules for the women during their stays. Lee charged clients between $350 and $600 per hour, accepting only cash payments. The prostitution network advertised services on two websites, which posed as platforms offering nude models for professional photography as a front for the illicit business.

It is further alleged that Han Lee maintained local brothel phone numbers which they used to communicate with verified customers and schedule appointments via text messages; send customers a "menu" of available options, directions to reach the location and sexual services available at the brothel. The messages also include hourly rates.

