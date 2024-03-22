USAID Assistant Administrator for Global Health visits India to advance health partnership between nations

New Delhi [India], March 22 : During his first trip to India as the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Assistant Administrator for Global Health, Dr. Atul Gawande, reaffirmed the United States' commitment to partnering with India to move forward shared global health and development priorities.

In New Delhi, Assistant Administrator Gawande engaged with government officials, private sector and civil society leaders, healthcare experts, partners, and communities to observe how the United States and India are partnering to harness technology and innovation to maximize our joint impact and demonstrate models for global application, according to the official release of US Embassy.

Gawande, during his visit met with leaders from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to advance the US-India health partnership and underscore progress to achieve shared goals.

He also met with entrepreneurs, innovators, and experts who have been supported by the US government to develop and scale broadly applicable healthcare solutions.

"Ahead of World Tuberculosis Day (March 24), Assistant Administrator Gawande participated in an event to commemorate 25 years of USAID's collaboration with India's National Tuberculosis Elimination Program to end TB," according to US Embassy release.

In celebration of Women's History Month, Assistant Administrator Gawande participated in the launch of the Women's Health and Livelihood Alliance (WOHLA), which aims to empower and unlock economic opportunities for women in India by addressing the intersecting aspects of their health and economic wellbeing.

"In Indore and Dewas, Assistant Administrator Gawande observed how USAID is working with local health centers to bolster India's primary health infrastructure with modern systems that deliver accessible, quality health care to local communities. Assistant Administrator Gawande experienced how USAID is working with the government and private sector to test models in these healthcare centers that are being scaled throughout India, while equipping primary healthcare workers with the latest skills to save lives," the press release read.

Gawande concluded his visit to India by providing a Guest Lecture at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, focused on lessons to advance life expectancy globally and ways the United States and India are partnering to promote prosperity. His presentation shared historic analysis and data-backed case studies that illustrate the importance of strong primary healthcare systems and elevate the critical role of community health workers to extend lifespans and improve health outcomes.

For decades, USAID has partnered with India to address the country's most pressing health challenges, including maternal and child mortality, and the fight against polio, HIV, and tuberculosis. Assistant Administrator Gawande's visit underscored how this deep U.S.-India health partnership is delivering results in India, the United States, and beyond.

