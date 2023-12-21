USD 185 million needed for providing medicines, supporting hospitals in Afghanistan: WHO chief

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 21 : The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that USD 185 million is needed for providing medicines and supporting hospitals in Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, Ghebreyesus said that funds are needed to prevent malnutrition, particularly among women and children. Currently, 13 million people in Afghanistan are facing food insecurity.

The WHO Chief's request for funds to fight malnutrition comes at a time when it is estimated that about 2.3 million children are moderately malnourished.

In a post on X, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated, "13 million of people in #Afghanistan 30 per cent of the total population face acute food insecurity. Close to 1 million children are severely malnourished and 2.3 million are suffering from moderate acute malnutrition."

"With immune systems weakened and in the face of a harsh winter, they are at higher risk of dying from infectious diseases. With limited humanitarian aid delivery, these numbers are likely to increase in coming weeks and months. @WHO needs $185 million to continue providing medicines and supporting hospitals to prevent more Afghan children and women dying of malnutrition and the consequences of food insecurity," he added.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the economic situation of the country has deteriorated. The Afghans have repeatedly complained of a lack of basic amenities under the Taliban government and the country is now heavily dependent on humanitarian aid.

Earlier in November, the European Union has pledged 10 million euros to the World Health Organization (WHO) to support the healthcare system and combat infectious diseases in Afghanistan, Afghanistan-based Pajhwok News reported.

The funding will improve preparedness and response systems for future disease outbreaks and health and nutrition emergencies, according to a statement issued by the EU office in Kabul. The long-lasting cooperation between the EU and WHO has contributed to stronger and more resilient health care in Afghanistan, it said.

The increased financing is intended to improve health care in all 34 provinces, benefiting almost 2 million people. The additional funding expands on the previous EU-WHO collaboration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by integrating and improving diagnostic and infectious disease management and response in Afghanistan, the EU stated, according to Pajhwok News.

Raffaella Iodice, EU Chargee d'Affaires a.i. to Afghanistan, said, "The EU is deeply committed to protecting Afghans from disease outbreaks and other health and nutrition emergencies. Building on our ongoing cooperation with WHO in Afghanistan, the new funding helps to strengthen public health across the country and ensure the well-being of Afghans."

