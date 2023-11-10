Users can shop on Pincode using ONDC Gift Cards this Diwali

New Delhi, Nov 10 Pincode, a local shopping app developed on the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) Network, on Friday announced that customers can elevate their festive shopping experience by using the newly launched ONDC Gift Cards on the app.

For the first time, Pincode is offering the ONDC Gift Card, delivering users a seamless and convenient way to shop this Diwali.

The ONDC Gift Card is a prepaid Rupay card with variable values, catering to the diverse needs of organisations distributing them to their employees.

"The ONDC Gift Card empowers our users with the freedom to choose from a wide array of products from local stores, across categories. Our users can now embrace the spirit of Diwali with the freedom to shop, gift, and celebrate with the ONDC Gift Card on the Pincode app," said Vivek Lohcheb, CEO of Pincode.

This innovative offering allows users to treat the ONDC Gift Card as a prepaid Rupay debit card, enabling transactions for the specified amount loaded onto the card. Notably, there are no minimum or maximum order value requirements, providing flexibility and freedom for users to make the most of their festive shopping.

"This festive season, our objective is to offer consumers throughout India an unparalleled shopping experience that not only celebrates our cultural heritage but also bolsters homegrown brands and supports small-scale sellers. ONDC remains resolute in our commitment to ensuring equitable access and the freedom to thrive in online business," said T Koshy, MD and CEO at ONDC.

The ONDC Gift Card on the Pincode app can be used to shop for any category, ensuring a comprehensive shopping experience for users. Whether it's food, grocery, electronics or fashion, the card provides a plethora of choices.

To use the ONDC Gift Card on Pincode, users need to add items to the cart from the Pincode app, then on the payment page, click on the “Add Debit/Card Card” button above the Pay tab at the bottom of the screen.

After that, enter card details i.e. Card Number, Card Validity and CVV, and then enter the OTP sent on the mobile.

Users will get the cashback or discount applicable on such orders once the product gets delivered.

