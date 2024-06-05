USISPF congratulates PM Modi on historic third consecutive win in Lok Sabha polls

Washington, DC [US], June 5 : The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) extended their heartfelt congratulations to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a historic third consecutive win in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Board of the USISPF extended congratulations to the citizens of India for successfully concluding another chapter in India's proud democratic history.

"The Board of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) congratulates the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on a historic third consecutive term in the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections," the USISPF said in a statement.

They further lauded the Indian democracy, stressing that the backbone and hallmark of any democracy is the electorate.

"The vibrancy and resilience of India's democracy are truly exemplary, showcasing the country's steadfast commitment to democratic values and principles," they said.

The global community observed this monumental exercise, which saw just under a billion voters participating in the festival of democracy, with profound admiration and will draw valuable lessons from India's democratic process.

The USISPF board expressed its honour to work closely with both governments to strengthen the US-India Strategic Partnership.

"We look forward to continuing our work with the Government of India to strengthen the enduring bonds between the world's oldest and largest democracies," they said in their statement.

Their partnership will focus on fostering deeper economic and commercial ties, enhancing bilateral trade, strengthening strategic cooperation and collaboration in critical and emerging technologies, and deepening people-to-people ties.

"Together, we will work towards a prosperous and secure future for both nations, making it one of the most consequential relationships in the 21st century," they added.

As the counting of votes is underway, the NDA, led by the BJP, is leading in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP-led NDA is poised to win 291 seats and the INDIA bloc 234 with the election turning out to be much closer than predicted by the exit polls which gave a huge majority to the ruling alliance at the Centre. Other parties are slated to win 18 seats.

The prime minister spearheaded the BJP's campaign. PM Modi took part in more than 200 public events, like roadshows and rallies.

In the midst of strict security, the vote counting began at 8 am. The Lok Sabha election held this year was the second-longest since the country's inaugural poll in 1951-1952.

PM Modi thanked the people for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, took a jibe at the opposition INDIA bloc, and said that despite coming together, they could not get as many seats as the BJP on its own.

PM Modi also lauded the party's performance in the assembly elections in the four states.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor