USISPF pays tribute to Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, hails his legacy

Washington [US], December 27 : The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Manmohan Singh, India's 13th Prime Minister, recognising him as a transformative leader who shaped the nation's economic trajectory and strengthened US-India relations. In a statement, the USISPF Board described Singh as "a scholar, statesman extraordinaire, and a venerated leader," whose life was devoted to serving the Indian people.

Singh's contributions to India's economic growth were pivotal, particularly during his tenure as Finance Minister under Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao in 1991. Together, they implemented bold reforms that liberalised India's economy, paving the way for foreign investments and laying the foundation for rapid economic growth and global integration. The USISPF noted, "The seminal moment in India's leap to an economic powerhouse came in 1991, when Dr. Singh...spearheaded bold economic reforms that liberalised the country's economy."

As Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh oversaw a transformative decade marked by significant economic and social progress. The USISPF acknowledged his impactful policies, which elevated India's position globally and improved the lives of millions. "His tenure was marked by impactful policies improving the lives of millions of people across India," the statement said, highlighting his dedication to the nation's progress.

Singh's role in strengthening US-India relations was a cornerstone of his legacy. His commitment to the bilateral partnership was evident in his support for the landmark US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, which symbolised a new era of collaboration. The USISPF emphasised, "None more so, than the historic US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement, which symbolised a new era of trust and collaboration." They also praised his belief in shared democratic values and mutual respect, which brought the two nations closer together.

Singh passed away on December 26 at AIIMS Delhi at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. In a statement, AIIMS confirmed that he experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at home and could not be revived despite resuscitative measures. Singh, who retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after 33 years of service, was celebrated for his humility and unwavering dedication to the common man.

"Dr. Singh's vision, teachings, and leadership will be lessons for posterity," the USISPF concluded, extending condolences to his wife, Gursharan Kaur, his family, and the people of India. His contributions to India's progress and the strengthening of US-India relations remain enduring hallmarks of his legacy.

