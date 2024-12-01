Uttar Pradesh CM holds 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 1 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held Janta Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on Sunday.

The chief minister was seen listening to the grievances of the people and giving instructions to the officials to resolve their problems.

Earlier on Saturday, a press release stated that the Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to enhance Prayagraj's bloom with floral beauty, creating an aromatic welcome for the millions of devotees expected to attend Mahakumbh 2025.

The government has launched round-the-clock preparations to elevate the spiritual experience of crores of visitors, ensuring world-class facilities and a vibrant ambience.

As per a release, for the first time, large-scale arrangements are being made to adorn the city with flower gardens, colorful potted plants, and decorative floral beds. To ensure meticulous execution, a budget of Rs 7.55 crore has been allocated for this initiative. Seasonal flowers will grace 26,225 pots, while expansive flower beds are being designed to captivate devotees and tourists.

Adding to the charm, decorative plants are strategically placed along the banks of the Ganga in the fair area, creating a visually stunning and serene environment. This effort is part of a broader cleanliness and beautification drive aimed at leaving a lasting impression on visitors.

Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Prayagraj to inspect the ongoing construction work for Mahakumbh 2025.

As part of his visit, he will inaugurate the newly constructed control room building of the Municipal Corporation, which will house the Solid Waste Management Unit, Grievance Control Room, and Smart City Office.

Earlier on November 11, Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janata Darshan' program near Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur district.

During his morning visit to Gorakhnath temple, the Chief Minister also performed 'gau seva' at the premises.

In the 'Janata Darshan' program, conducted in the premises of the Gorakhnath Temple, CM Yogi listened to the grievances of the people and gave instructions to the officials to resolve their problems.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor