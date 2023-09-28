Uttarakhand CM Dhami takes part in roadshow in Birmingham for Global Investors Summit in state

Birmingham [UK], September 28 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held meetings with various industrialists and participated in a roadshow organized for the Global Investors Summit in UK’s Birmingham on Thursday, said CMO Uttarakhand office.

The roadshow which was organized in Birmingham was attended by more than 250 delegates related to education, IT, health, manufacturing industry who took information about various policies from the state government representatives.

During the event, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami invited all the investors for the Global Investor Summit to be organized in the coming month of December. Along with this, Chief Minister Dhami assured all the investors of full cooperation from the Uttarakhand government.

Recognising Birmingham city's historical and industrial significance, CM Dhami expressed his gratitude to all the Indians living in London and Birmingham and the residents of Uttarakhand for their immense love.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is a state situated in the lap of the Himalayas which is full of natural resources. He said that Uttarakhand's peaceful valleys and conducive working environment make it different from other places.

The Chief Minister said that the theme of the Global Investor Summit to be organized in Uttarakhand has been kept as “Peace to Prosperity”. He said that Uttarakhand is just a short distance from India's national capital Delhi and is directly connected with better road, rail and air connectivity, hence there are immense possibilities for investment in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday informed that so far Memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 9,000 crores have been signed on his visit to the UK adding that people are willing to invest in UttarakhandSpeaking to ANI, CM Dhami said," "We have made more than 27 new policies. Some amendments have been made and some new policies have been made.

We have brought these policies for investors. If investment comes to Uttarakhand, the youth will get employment and there will be growth.

Today we are moving rapidly in this direction. People are willing to invest in Uttarakhand."He further stated more MoUs are expected to be signed on the fourth day of his visit.

"Today is the third day. During these three days, I also had the privilege of meeting NRIs. Everyone welcomed us warmly. We had meetings with people from different industry groups. So far, MoUs worth Rs 9,000 crores have been signed. It is expected that some more MoUs will be signed tomorrow," he said.

Earlier in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand government signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 3800 crore with industrial group Kayan Jet in London for developing a skiing resort and cable car project in Uttarakhand.CM Dhami also held a Roadshow in Birmingham.

On this occasion, an agreement was reached with Kayan Jet to develop skiing resort projects in the famous tourist areas of Devbhoomi, Auli, Dayara Bugyal and Munsiyari.

The Chief Minister said that as per the vision of the Prime Minister, Uttarakhand is also ensuring its contribution towards making India a 5 trillion economy through the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit to be organized in the month of December.

Earlier, on Tuesday, CM Dhami said that there is immense potential in the real estate market of Uttarakhand adding that the state government is working on building two new cities in the state.

Addressing the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in London, Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The UK real estate market offers various opportunities ranging from residential development to commercial infrastructure. Cities like London and Manchester are good examples of this. There is immense potential in Uttarakhand too, we are working on building two new cities in the state."

Uttarakhand CM Dhami is on a 4-day formal visit to the UK from 25-28 September. The CM with his entourage arrived in London on Monday evening for the visit to invite NRIs and Industrialists to the Global Investors Conference to be held in the state in December.

