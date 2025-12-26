Uttarakhand: Nepal Ambassador inspects under-construction motor bridge along border

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], December 26 : The Ambassador of Nepal, Shankar Prasad Sharma, along with his entire team, inspected the under-construction international motor bridge at Charchhum in the Dharchula area of Uttarakhand along the India-Nepal border.

Speaking toon Thursday, Ambassador Shankar Prasad Sharma said the bridge is almost complete, while the link road to it is under construction and will be completed by the end of December.

"Bridge construction is almost complete, and the link road to the bridge is currently under construction. By the end of December, that will be completed as well. We look forward to the inauguration of this bridge very soon," the Nepalese Ambassador said

The Nepalese Ambassador also said that this international motor bridge will serve as a strong people-to-people link between the two countries. It will give fresh momentum to trade, tourism, and social interactions, and further strengthen the historic relations between India and Nepal.

Indian administrative officials were also present during the inspection, and a consensus was reached on maintaining coordination to ensure the bridge is made operational at the earliest.

According to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the foundation for the India-funded 110-meter-long motorable bridge over the Mahakali River connecting Dharchula (India) with Darchula (Nepal) was laid on September 19, 2022. The ceremony was held jointly by both sides.

In Darchula, Nepal, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Dilendra Prasad Badu, laid the foundation stone for the project. Prasanna Shrivastava, Deputy Chief of Mission, was present at the occasion.

In Dharchula, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami laid the foundation stone for the project.

According to the Embassy, the project will enhance cross-border connectivity between the Sudurpaschim province of Nepal and the Uttarakhand state of India, where close people-to-people links exist between communities on both sides of the Mahakali River. This is in line with the commitment of both governments to strengthen cross-border connectivity for encouraging commercial, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor