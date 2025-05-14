Uyghur activist discusses CCP's impact on democratic values at 2025 Copenhagen Democracy Summit

Copenhagen [Denmark], May 14 : At the 2025 Copenhagen Democracy Summit, Uyghur-American activist Rushan Abbas brought international attention to the ongoing repression of Uyghurs in China, framing the crisis as not only a human rights emergency but a growing global threat to democratic values.

As Executive Director of Campaign for Uyghurs, Abbas used her platform at the high-profile summit to rally support from key international figures, including former Taiwanese President, Swedish MEP Neils Paarup-Petersen, MEP Engin Eroglu, former Dutch Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren, and former Irish Minister and MEP Simon Coveney.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to discuss the CCP's threats to democracy and the shared struggle for freedom and human rights," Abbas stated on X (formerly Twitter), following her meetings with summit attendees.

Rushan stated, "The Summit has focused on the urgent need to defend democratic values in the face of rising authoritarianism, particularly the growing global threat posed by the Chinese regime. I'm grateful for the opportunity to share the Uyghur perspective with the distinguished participants and highlight how the CCP's repression is not just a regional issue, but a global challenge to freedom and human rights."

The 2025 Copenhagen Democracy Summit (CDS 2025) is an exclusive, invitation-only summit which is being held, at the Royal Danish Playhouse in Copenhagen, Denmark. The summit is organised by the Alliance of Democracies Foundation and is a strategic gathering of leaders and champions dedicated to advancing and defending democratic values in a more complicated world.

A prominent Uyghur-American activist and advocate, Rushan Abbas, has been at the forefront of international efforts to raise awareness about human rights abuses against the Uyghur people in China's Xinjiang region.

In 2017, Abbas founded the nonprofit organisation Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU), which aims to promote human rights and democratic freedoms for Uyghurs and mobilise the international community to act against human rights atrocities in Xinjiang.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor