Washington DC [United States], Aug 10 : The East Turkistan National Movement, dedicated to highlighting human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, has welcomed the US government's decision to ban goods produced with Uyghur forced labour.

In a post on X, the group noted, "At present, 73 Chinese entities have been added to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act's entity list. We urge a complete ban on all products made in China."

Similarly, the Center for Uyghur Studies reacted to the US decision to extend its import ban to additional Chinese companies accused of human rights abuses involving Uyghur citizens.

On social media platform X, the Center stated "The companies were added to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List, which restricts imports tied to what the US government characterizes as an ongoing genocide of minorities in China's western Xinjiang region. The list now includes over 70 entities tied to products including cotton apparel, automotive parts, vinyl flooring and solar panels."

The US government recently extended its import ban to additional Chinese companies over alleged human rights abuses related to Uyghur citizens.

The Department of Homeland Security revealed that five new companies have been added to its blacklist as part of its ongoing effort to eliminate goods made with forced labour from the US supply chain. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List is a designation created under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), a piece of US legislation aimed at addressing and curbing the use of forced labour involving Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in China's Xinjiang region.

The Center for Uyghur Studies additionally stated that the list highlights entities involved in collaborating with the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region government to recruit and transport Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, or other persecuted groups out of the region. It also includes those sourcing materials from the region or from individuals associated with the Xinjiang government.

The Center for Uyghur Studies is an organization dedicated to researching and raising awareness about the human rights abuses faced by Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in China, particularly in the Xinjiang region.

Extensive reports indicate that Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities are detained in facilities that China calls "re-education camps," though many international observers classify them as internment or detention centres.

These facilities are reportedly used to indoctrinate detainees and suppress their cultural and religious practices. Within these camps, detainees are alleged to be subjected to forced labour under harsh conditions. Evidence suggests that they are compelled to work in various sectors, including textiles, electronics, and agriculture, often enduring long hours with minimal pay. Human Rights Watch (HRW) has documented the systematic detention and forced labour of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, highlighting severe human rights abuses.

Additionally, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) has published in-depth reports on forced labour in Xinjiang's textile industry, connecting Uyghur labour to major global brands.

