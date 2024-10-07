Uyghur American Association demands immediate release of imprisoned writer

Virginia [US], October 7 : The Uyhgur American Association has called for the immediate release of prominent Uyghur writer Yalqun Rozi in a recent post on social media.

The demand follows a heartfelt video message from Rozi's daughter, Tumaris Yalqun, who pleaded for her father's release. In her message, she said that it had been eight years since her father was taken away by the Chinese government and that his courage and love had been guiding her in continuing to seek justice and also to fight for his freedom.

"Eight years have passed since my father, Yalqun Rozi, was taken from us. His courage and love guide me as we continue to seek justice and fight for his freedom," she said in a social media post on X.

We demand the immediate release of Yalqun Rozi and all other intellectuals!#FreeYalqunRozi https://t.co/2iuqClUaWe— Uyghur American Association (@Uyghur_American) October 7, 2024

In January 2018, Yalqun Rozi, a prominent Uyghur writer, critic, and educator, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by Chinese authorities for charges of "splittism" and promoting "extremist ideas."

According to reports, Rozi had vanished from his home in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in October 2016. When he reappeared in January 2018, it was during a court hearing in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang. There, a judge sentenced him for allegedly attempting to "split" the nation and disseminating "extremist ideas" to schoolchildren.

The human rights situation in Xinjiang has garnered significant international attention due to widespread allegations of violations against the Uyghur Muslim population.

Reports from various human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, indicate that over a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities have been detained in what the Chinese government refers to as "re-education camps."

These facilities are characterised by forced indoctrination, cultural erasure, and forced labour.

Eyewitness testimonies and leaked government documents reveal a systematic campaign aimed at eradicating Uyghur identity through measures such as mass surveillance, restrictions on religious practices, and the separation of children from their families. The United Nations and various governments have condemned these actions, describing them as possible crimes against humanity.

Additionally, investigations by journalists and researchers have highlighted the use of advanced technology for tracking and controlling the Uyghur population.

The scale and nature of these violations have prompted calls for accountability and international intervention, as well as discussions surrounding the geopolitical implications of China's actions in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor