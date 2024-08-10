Uyghur-American politician calls for enhanced cooperation to address independence struggles in China, PoGB

Washington DC [US], August 10 : In a significant push for greater unity and action, Salih Hudayar, a prominent Uyghur-American politician known for advocating for East Turkistan independence, has emphasized the need for increased collaboration to tackle the independence struggles of regions under Chinese and Pakistani control.

In a post on X, Salih stated, "Yesterday, a significant gathering took place at the National Press Club at Washington DC, bringing together representatives of East Turkistan, Gilgit Baltistan, and Tibet. We convened to address the ongoing independence struggles of Tibet and East Turkistan, alongside the political challenges facing Gilgit Baltistan."

In his post, Salih emphasized that the struggles of people go beyond mere human rights issues, encompassing profound political challenges with far-reaching geopolitical implications for both regional and global security and freedom. He also noted that discussions revealed a fundamental cause of our nations' suffering: Chinese imperialism and expansionism.

Salih stressed the critical importance of enhanced cooperation and advocacy to tackle these challenges. He underscored that restoring independence to East Turkistan and Tibet is crucial not only for reclaiming our territories but also for protecting the rights and survival of our people.

Likewise, he highlighted that reuniting Gilgit-Baltistan with India is key to safeguarding the rights and future of its residents.

Salih stated, "This meeting marks an important step in uniting our voices and advancing our shared goals on the global stage. We are committed to working together to counter Chinese expansionism and to secure a future where our nations can thrive in freedom and peace."

The Uyghur people, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group, have long sought independence or greater autonomy from China.

The region, officially known as Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, has been the focus of intense international scrutiny due to reports of human rights abuses, including mass detentions in so-called "re-education camps" and forced labour.

Similary, Tibet, home to the Tibetan Buddhist community, has also experienced longstanding tensions with the Chinese government. The Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, fled to India in 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese rule.Tibetans continue to seek greater autonomy and the preservation of their cultural and religious practices.

The Chinese government maintains strict control over the region, with significant restrictions on religious freedom and political dissent. On the other hand, various local political parties and activist groups in PoGB continue to advocate for greater autonomy of the region. These groups often organize rallies, write petitions, and engage in political dialogue to push for their demands.

