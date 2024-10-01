Uyghur diaspora protests against China's National Day in Istanbul

Istanbul [Turkey], October 1 : Despite inclement weather, around 650 to 700 members of the exiled Uyghur diaspora in Istanbul staged a protest outside the Chinese Consulate in the Sariyer district.

The demonstration coincided with the 75th anniversary of China's National Day, a significant event in the Chinese calendar, and was aimed at condemning China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

Led by Hidayet Oguzhan, President of the International Union of East Turkestan Organizations (IUETO), the protest drew support from several non-governmental organisations advocating for Uyghur rights.

Protesters raised slogans and held banners calling for an end to the oppression of Uyghur Muslims and the closure of internment camps in Xinjiang, which China has consistently denied as sites of human rights abuses.

The protest holds particular significance in light of the Turkish government's increasingly close relations with China.

Turkiye, historically a vocal supporter of Uyghur rights due to shared ethnic and religious ties, has shown signs of softening its stance in recent years.

This shift in policy has been underscored by events such as familiarisation trips for Turkish journalists and members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to Xinjiang, and the recent launch of direct flights connecting Istanbul and Xinjiang.

Despite the Turkish government's diplomatic ties with China, the Uyghur community in Turkey remains vocal in its opposition to China's policies in Xinjiang.

Many members of this diaspora have fled the region due to the Chinese government's harsh crackdown on the Uyghur population, which has included mass detentions, forced labour, and the destruction of Uyghur cultural and religious sites.

