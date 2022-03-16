Uyghur kids made to recite Chinese propaganda

The level of Chinese indoctrination of Uyghur kids has heightened under President Xi Jinping. A video was uploaded by an Uyghur Twitter account on March 14 that showed that Uyghur kids were made to recite Chinese language propaganda.

The sentences are said by the kids after the person recording the video says, "Say a sentence to prove you are Chinese".

The sentences by the kids include: "Taiwan is an integral part of China", "Xinjiang is an integral part of China", "We must keep in our mind 'study hard and make progress every day' as said by Chairman Mao" etc.

Uyghur kids as young as six years are made to recite these lines amply shows the level of indoctrination of Uyghur kids by China.

The Chinese government is using Uyghur-speaking government officials and other individuals to promote the idea of cultural nourishment as a way of forcing Uyghurs to give up their ethnic and cultural identities and promote Chinese culture.

This was reflected in the address delivered by the Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 2022 sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC), and its advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) this week.

Slogans from an address to parliament by Xi -- including "cultural nourishment" and the "consciousness of the whole of the Chinese nation" -- were immediately promoted by pro-government representatives from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), drawing scorn from the Uyghur diaspora, reported the Radio Free Asia.

For years, Chinese authorities have subjected Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities in Xinjiang to arbitrary arrests and detentions in internment camps, physical abuse, and restrictions on their religious practices and culture in what the United States and legislatures of several other Western countries say amounts to genocide and crimes against humanity.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor