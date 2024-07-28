Uyghur rights organisation urges int'l community to recognise ongoing genocide in East Turkistan

Stockholm [Sweden], July 28 : Svenska Uyghur Kommitten, a Uyghur rights organisation, has urged the Swedish government to recognise the ongoing Uyghur genocide in East Tukistan.

In the statement, Svenska Uyghur Kommitten has called on the Swiss government and international community to acknowledge the expansionist policies of China in East Turkistan and demand transparency and accountability from China.

In a post on X, the Svenska Uyghur Kommitten stated, "We call on the Swedish government and the international community to not overlook these grave injustices. It is imperative that Sweden recognizes #China's systematic campaign of genocide against the Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples, and acknowledges the unlawful #occupation of East Turkistan. Silence and inaction in the face of such profound suffering are unacceptable".

Svenska Uyghur Kommitten further said, "The world must stand united in demanding transparency, accountability, and an end to these egregious human rights violations. We honour the memory of our martyrs who died in Yarkand and pledge to continue our fight for independence, justice and freedom".

Uyghur rights organisation urged political leaders, human rights organisations, and people around the world to raise their voices against the ongoing atrocities in the East Turkistan region. The statement came on the sidelines of the Yarkand Massacre.

In the statement, Svenska Uyghur Kommitten stated, "Yarkand Massacre was a brutal and dark chapter in the history of East Turkistan. On July 28, 2014, Chinese government forces began ruthlessly massacring thousands of innocent Uyghurs in Yarkand County, occupied East Turkistan. This tragic event serves as a reminder of the depths of violence and oppression the Uyghur and other Turkic peoples are facing at the hands of the Chinese government".

"The massacre began when Chinese police brutally invaded a wedding in Yarkand's Ilishqo, East Turkistan, killing around 150 young innocent Uyghurs in the most brutal ways. In response, their relatives from four villages in Yarkand took to the streets, peacefully protesting against the horrors, torture, and dehumanization they endured. Their demands for freedom and justice were met with a brutal response. The Chinese government, in a gross display of force, unleashed a wave of violence that resulted in the loss of at least 3,000 innocent Uyghur lives," it added.

In the statement, the Uyghur rights organisation said that Uyghurs were tortured further, as after the demonstration, a three-day purge ensued, during which Chinese police carried out house-to-house searches, shooting the Uyghurs who had participated in the demonstration as well as those who had not.

The number of arrests made during this massacre remains unknown to this day. It is said that after all this, there was almost no one left in Yarkand's Ilishqo, as many had disappeared and gone missing.

