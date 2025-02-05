Istanbul [Turkey], February 5 : Over 1,200 exiled Uyghurs gathered outside the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul on Wednesday to mark the 28th anniversary of the Ghulja Massacre.

Led by Hidayet Oguzhan, President of the International Union of East Turkestan Organisations (IUETO), the protest drew support from various NGOs advocating for the Uyghur cause. The demonstration served as a powerful reminder of the Uyghur people's ongoing struggle, particularly amid diminishing support from the Turkish government.

The Ghulja Massacre, one of the darkest chapters in Uyghur resistance against Chinese repression, took place in 1997. Thousands of Uyghurs took to the streets of Ghulja (also known as Ili) in East Turkistan to demand the release of young Muslim detainees who had been arrested the night before for observing Ramadan. Justice for All reported that the peaceful demonstrators were met with violent repression, as Chinese forces opened fire on the crowd, killing at least 100 people.

In the aftermath, hundreds more were sentenced to death or forcibly disappeared. Many survivors have recounted the horrific torture they endured in Chinese detention, according to Justice for All. The protests in Ghulja were a direct response to the Chinese government's tightening grip over Uyghur religious and cultural life.

Authorities had particularly cracked down on traditional Uyghur social events like meshrep gatherings and youth-led soccer tournaments, seeing them as threats to their control. The massacre marked a turning point in the ongoing Uyghur struggle, which has since escalated into what many now call a genocide against the Uyghur people, Justice for All reported.

In 2010, UNESCO recognised Meshrepan important Uyghur community event encompassing storytelling, music, and informal legal proceedingsas part of the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding. However, despite this recognition, the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) reports that Chinese authorities have criminalised Meshrep, using it as a propaganda tool rather than preserving its genuine cultural significance.

As survivors and activists gathered in Istanbul, the protest served as both a solemn remembrance and a renewed call for justice.

