Uyghurs living in US face increased incidents of transnational repression, harassment from China

Washington [US], September 13 : Exiled Uyghur individuals residing in the US are raising complaints that they are facing a rise in incidents of transnational repression. Reportedly, they are being forced into silence by the Chinese government, which is threatening to harm their relatives who still live in East Turkistan.

Exiled Uyghurs say that China has ramped up transnational repression against them and is using their relatives who continue to live in China to threaten them into silence abroad, Voice of America reported.

The VOA report cited the case of Elfidar Iltebir, the president of the Uyghur American Association (UAA), a Uyghur rights group who said, "I've been targeted online with fake accounts. Chinese trolls even registered for a webinar using fake emails and posted my home address, saying, 'We are watching you.'"

This sort of harassment from China had prompted Iltebir to increase her home's security. According to Iltebir, the acts of repression had intensified especially during the last two years. "People are afraid to come out and advocate, fearing for their families' safety," she said.

In her statement given to VOA, she claimed that almost every Uyghur American has at least one family member who has been detained back in East Turkistan. This had prompted many to raise their voice but China has increased pressure on these Uyghur exiles. Several of them are taking their steps back from activism between 2017 to 2020.

Elfidar Iltebir claimed that she is noticing a worsening climate of fear within the Uyghur American Association. The UAA president stated, "Some of our supporters now ask if they can help behind the scenes, afraid to be seen publicly. Chinese agents, sending messages through Uyghur relatives back home, tell us not to attend political or cultural events, not to join any organisations, and to stay away from activists. They even dictate who to invite to weddings. I've seen community members receive these orders."

The VOA report claimed that the Chinese Embassy in Washington remained silent despite repeated requests for comment on such allegations of transnational repression of targeting Uyghur Americans.

Additionally, the same report also pointed out that the FBI claims to be aware of Uyghurs and other ethnic minority groups being targeted by China within the United States. A statement by the FBI to VOA said, "Tactics and patterns morph with advancements in technology. These acts often identified as transnational repression (TNR) - represent severe violations of international norms, US law, and individual rights and freedoms. TNR conducted by any government, against any person including Uyghur Americans, is unacceptable."

The FBI further stated that it has worked to raise awareness of the problem with law enforcement partners and has conducted training to help these targeted and vulnerable communities recognize repressive tactics and examples of transnational harassment orchestrated by China. It also provides resources in 60 languages, including the native language of Uyghurs.

Currently, the Uyghurs are a largely Muslim minority group living in East Turkistan. According to the VOA report, in recent years, the US, the UN, the European Parliament and global human rights organisations have condemned China and its policies in the East Turkistan region, many of which have accused Bejing for committing mass genocide and crimes against humanity.

