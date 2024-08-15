Uyghurs mark 100 years since Abdulqadir Damolla's martyrdom, renew calls for independence

Washington, DC [US], August 15 : The Uyghurs commemorated the 100th anniversary of the martyrdom of Abdulqadir Abdulwaris, commonly known as Abdulqadir Damolla, a revered leader of the East Turkistan National Movement, who was executed by Chinese forces.

Born in 1862, Abdulqadir Damolla was a visionary scholar and reformer who played a pivotal role in the enlightenment and liberation of the Uyghur people.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile posted on X, "Abdul Qadir Damolla, born in 1862, was a visionary scholar and reformer who dedicated his life to the enlightenment and liberation of our people. His tireless efforts to modernize education and combat ignorance were foundational to our struggle for national independence.

"On August 14, 1924, he was brutally assassinated by treacherous lackeys serving the invaders, in a cowardly attempt to crush our fight for national independence. Yet, his legacy endures, fuelling our unwavering determination to achieve the national independence that he so passionately envisioned," the post added.

Abdul Qadir Damolla was a pioneer in modern Uyghur education and culture due to his multifaceted social activities. He also holds an important place in Uyghur literary history.

His Arabic poems, including "Jaghir al-Iygan" and "Kulliyat Mukhammas," are among his most famous works. Other notable poems include "Munzat ul-Fawakih."

He emerged as a leading figure and practical guide for initiatives aimed at achieving freedom from oppression, prosperity, scientific enlightenment, and freedom of expression.

In honour of his memory, the East Turkistan Government in Exile reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to restoring a free and sovereign East Turkistan, a vision that Abdulqadir Damolla devoted his life to achieving.

Today, we solemnly mark the 100th anniversary of the martyrdom of Abdulqadir Damolla, the pioneering leader of the East Turkistan National Movement. Born in 1862, Abdulqadir Damolla was not merely a leader; he was a beacon of hope, dedicating his life to the enlightenment

Many prominent leaders, such as Haji Nurmemet (also known as Haji Niyaz), were executed in 1933 after leading a rebellion against the Chinese government. Pakit Yusup, another key leader in the East Turkistan movement, was reportedly executed by the Chinese government.

Historically, East Turkistan was an independent country before being invaded and annexed by China in 1949. Since then, it has been subjected to relentless colonisation, systemic oppression, and what many describe as cultural genocide.

The abduction of over a million Uyghur children, forcibly removed from their families and placed in state-run facilities, is a calculated effort to dismantle Uyghur identity at its core.

These children are being stripped of their language, culture, and faith and are being molded into instruments of the state's assimilationist agenda. ( ANI)

