Uzbek community leader in Afghanistan slams Hazara leader for secret ties with Pakistan

Abdul Rashid Dostum, a political figure and leader of the Uzbek community in Afghanistan accused Mohammad Karim Khalili, a Hazara leader of having secret ties with Pakistan, media reports said.

Dostum made the claims in an online meeting which saw the presence of anti-Talibani figures. He criticized the absence of Mohammad Karim Khalili in the meeting and accused him of having secret ties with Pakistan, reported Khaama Press.

On the death anniversary of former Afghan President, Burhanuddin Rabbani, Dostum in the meeting that Khalili is colluding with Pakistan as he continues to choose silence on Taliban's actions.

He further said that Khalili has received money from Pakistan to stay 'silent' against the Taliban. Reacting to Dostum's remarks, Mohammad Karim Khalili burst out in anger and asked the Uzbek leader to apologize for his words.

On his social media account, Khalili sai that his political party believes that war and violence is not the solution for Afghanistan's crisis and that the country needs to switch from a centralized system to a fully decentralized administration system through negotiations, reported Khaama Press.

Since seizing control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban has been the country's de facto authority.

The UN has called upon the Taliban to reverse the slew of measures they have introduced restricting Afghan women and girls' enjoyment of their basic rights and freedoms.

"The window of opportunity may be narrowing, but we urge them to take concrete steps - such as actively enabling girls to return to high school - that can lift Afghanistan up and give hope to its people," a UNAMA statement read.

Various rights group is calling on the Taliban to implement major policy changes and measures to uphold the rights of women and girls. Despite initial public commitments to uphold the rights of women and girls, the Taliban introduced policies of systematic discrimination that violate their rights.

Women and girls across Afghanistan reacted to this crackdown with a wave of protests. In response, the Taliban targeted protesters with harassment and abuse, arbitrary arrest and detention, enforced disappearance, and physical and psychological torture.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor