Uzbekistan to host int'l conference on Afghanistan

Kabul, July 25 Uzbekistan is set to host a two-day international conference on Afghanistan on Monday which will be attended by representatives of 20 countries, including India, Iran and Pakistan, according to media reports.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul confirmed the departure of a delegation headed by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to attend the conference in Tashkent which will feature discussions on the current situation in Afghanistan, reports TOLO News.

Monday's conference comes in continuation of the 2018 Tashkent Conference which was held under the theme "Security, Economic Growth, and Regional Connectivity of Afghanistan", Khaama Press quoted the Ministry as saying.

"The main goal of the event is to develop a set of measures and proposals for the approaches of the world community to promote stability, security, post-conflict reconstruction in Afghanistan and its integration into regional cooperation processes in the interests of the multinational Afghan people and the whole world," TOLO News quoted a statement issued by the Uzbek Foreign Ministry as saying.

Uzbek officials have however, stressed that the presence of the Taliban-led government delegation in the conference doesn't reflect the recognition of the current Afghan regime.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor