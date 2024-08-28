"Value Chile's participation in Voice of Global South Summit": EAM S Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], August 28 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed his Chilean counterpart Alberto van Klaveren for the India-Chile Joint Commission meeting and stated that the two nations have a lot to discuss.

He said that India deeply values Chile's participation in the Voice of Global South Summits and praised Chilean President Gabriel Boric for his insightful remarks at the third Voice of Global South Summit held on August 17.

Jaishankar recalled that the second India-Chile Joint Commission meeting was conducted in a virtual format during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his opening remarks at the India-Chile Joint Commission meeting, Jaishankar said, "Let me welcome you and your delegation to India. It's a great pleasure to have you all here for the second India-Chile Joint Commission meeting. The first one we did, quite a few years ago, and that was during the COVID time, it was done virtually. I am really glad that we have an opportunity to meet in person."

"As I welcome you, let me also say, we very much value the participation of Chile in the Voice of Global South Summits. We heard your President, he gave a very very insightful set of remarks at the summit in August. We also thank you very much for your support for our permanent membership in the expanded Security Council. Your own participation in the Trade and Economic Ministers meeting in November 2023 is also something we appreciate very deeply. I think today we have a lot to discuss," Jaishankar added.

Alberto van Klaveren arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for an official visit to India. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extended a warm welcome to Klaveren.

Taking to X, Jaiswal stated, "FM Alberto Klaveren of Chile arrives to a warm welcome in New Delhi for the second India-Chile Joint Commission Meeting. An opportunity to discuss our bilateral cooperation and advance our ties further."

After participating in the India-Chile Joint Commission meeting and Chile-India Business (Agriculture) Summit, Alberto van Klaveren will depart for Mumbai.

In an earlier press release, MEA stated, "Chile is a key partner of India in the Latin American region. The forthcoming visit of Minister Klaveren will provide both sides an opportunity to review the progress in bilateral relations and explore new avenues for cooperation, further strengthening bilateral ties."

