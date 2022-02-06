Value of Afghan currency climbs: Central bank

Kabul, Feb 6 The US dollar has depreciated against Afghanistan's national currency Afghani, compared with a couple of days ago, said the country's central on Sunday.

According to the foreign exchange rate issued by the Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the value of $1 has dropped from 103.3 afghanis on January 27 to 86.86 afghani on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The prices of food and non-food items have also fallen down in Kabul's markets.

The shortage of the greenback with high demand in the local market has been reportedly behind the rise in the US dollar against afghani a couple of months ago.

