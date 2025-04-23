Vance calls PM Modi, says US ready to provide 'all assistance' in joint fight against terrorism

New Delhi, April 23 US Vice-President, currently visiting India, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday afternoon to strongly condemn the Pahalgam terror attack and convey that the United States is ready to provide "all assistance" in the joint fight against terrorism.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Vance, who is visiting Agra on Wednesday, strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir during his phone call with PM Modi.

"He conveyed his deepest condolences on the loss of lives and reiterated that the United States stands with the people of India in this difficult hour. He expressed that the United States is ready to provide all assistance in the joint fight against terrorism. PM thanked Vice President Vance and President Trump for their messages of support and solidarity," the MEA stated.

On Tuesday, Vance had taken to social media expressing his shock over the cowardly terror attack.

"Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack," he had posted on X.

The US Vice President and his family had called on Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi Monday evening ahead of the Principals' and delegation-level bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

This is Vance's first visit to India and he and the accompanying US delegation visited Jaipur on Tuesday before arriving in Agra on Wednesday. Wrapping up his two-nation visit to Italy and India, he is scheduled to return to Washington on April 24.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend US support and condolences over the terrorist strike that killed dozens of tourists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US President Donald Trump that he was determined to punish those responsible for the Pahalgam terrorist outrage foreshadowing retaliatory actions that have become the hallmark of his response to terrorism.

"President Donald Trump called PM Narendra Modi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

PM Modi told the American President that India is determined to bring the perpetrators and backers of this cowardly and heinous terrorist attack to justice.

